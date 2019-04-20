Gianni Lombard is on his way home. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

HAMILTON - The 23-17 Super Rugby win over the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday came at a cost for the Lions as flyhalf Gianni Lombard picked up an injury. The seriousness of the injury is not yet known, as the 21-year-old has been sent back home to South Africa to assess the injury.

Gianni Lombard suffered a knee injury in the VSR match on Friday and is returning home. He will undergo further tests to determine the extent of the injury once back in the country. Shaun Reynolds & Jan-Henning Campher will depart for NZ on Sat evening as back-up.#LionsPride pic.twitter.com/cK2e5hY2yX — Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) April 20, 2019

“Gianni Lombard suffered a knee injury in the Vodacom Super Rugby match against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday and is returning home. He will undergo further tests to determine the extent of the injury once back in the country,” the Lions said in a statement.

“Two players, Shaun Reynolds and Jan-Henning Campher, will depart for New Zealand on Saturday evening as back-up.”

The Lions next play the Crusaders in Christchurch on April 26.

African News Agency (ANA)