World Cup final try-scorer Makazole Mapimpi has passed a concussion test and will reclaim his left wing spot in the Sharks team to play the Rebels on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

World Cup final try-scorer Makazole Mapimpi has passed a concussion test and will reclaim his left wing spot in the Sharks team to play the Rebels on Saturday. In further good news for coach Sean Everitt, tighthead prop Thomas du Toit has recovered from a virus that struck him down during the warm-up to the Highlanders game, prompting a late front-row reshuffle that had loosehead Ox Nche, who was also supposed to start, moving to the bench to provide tighthead cover for John-Hubert Meyer.



Nche can cover both positions and with him dropping to the bench, the Sharks had a new front row in Meyer, Juan Schoeman, and hooker Kerron van Vuuren,



The late changes would have had something to do with the Sharks' poor scrumming in the match.



The Sharks will also welcome back Curwin Bosch who has joined the team in Melbourne after missing the Highlanders match because he was attending his grandmother's funeral.

