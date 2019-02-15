Jack Maddocks scored two tries for the Melbourne Rebels against the Brumbies on Friday. Photo: Joe Castro/EPA

A new-look Melbourne Rebels stormed past the Brumbies, while a 14-man Highlanders beat the Chiefs in a thrilling start to the Super Rugby season on Friday. The Rebels, bolstered by the signing of enigmatic Wallabies outcast Quade Cooper to partner Will Genia in the backs, posted five tries in their 34-27 win in Canberra.

The Brumbies’ defeat was made even more painful by superstar David Pocock failing a head injury assessment in the opening five minutes after taking a heavy knock.

He was forced from the field, continuing a terrible run of injuries that has seen his off-season interrupted by neck and calf issues.

The Brumbies took a 22-19 lead into halftime after an entertaining first 40 minutes, in which both sides planted three tries.

Folau Fainga’a flopped over the line after a powerful Brumbies driving maul to get the first try of the Australian season, before Tom English put the Rebels on the scoreboard three minutes later when he touched down after being lifted in a tackle.

Both teams were spreading the ball wide, and the Rebels’ Jack Maddocks scooped up a terrible kick from Irae Simone inside his 22 to score an easy try to put the visitors in front.

Matt Phillip got the Rebels’ third of the half, with Rory Arnold and Allan Ala’alatoa also touching down to keep the Brumbies in the topsy-turvy match.

It was a tighter second half, with the home team playing into a strong breeze, and the Rebels took advantage, with Anaru Rangi shrugging off three defenders to score after being set up by a barnstorming run from Maddocks.

FULL TIME | The boys start off the 2019 @SuperRugby campaign with a win in Canberra against @BrumbiesRugby ! pic.twitter.com/rIFmt63iEm — Melbourne Rebels (@MelbourneRebels) February 15, 2019

And the match was sealed when Maddocks scored his second try of the night, latching on to a Billy Meakes kick into the corner.

“Really proud of the boys, we worked really hard for that,” said Rebels skipper Dane Haylett-Petty, who singled out Cooper – who booted three conversions and a penalty – for praise.

“He has always had a magical quality, but I think what he really brought today was composure and experience.”

Points-Scorers

Brumbies 27 – Tries: Folau Fainga’a, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Sam Carter. Conversions: Christian Lealiifano (2). Penalty: Lealiifano (1).

Rebels 34 – Tries: Tom English, Jack Maddocks (2), Matt Philip, Anaru Rangi. Conversions: Quade Cooper (3). Penalty: Cooper (1).

AFP