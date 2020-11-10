No Australian teams involved as Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks off in February

WELLINGTON - The Highlanders will welcome defending champions Crusaders in the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa on February 26 after New Zealand Rugby (NZR) announced the schedule for the second edition of the domestic competition on Tuesday.

Hurricanes face Blues the following day and Chiefs host the Highlanders on March 5 after receiving an opening round bye. All 21 games of the competition, including the final on May 8, will be broadcast live.

New Zealand set up Super Rugby Aotearoa this year for its five professional franchises after the broader Super Rugby championship was abandoned because of the Covid-19 crisis.

"We saw how exciting this home and away format was last year, and all five teams now know what's required to compete and win every week," NZR head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum said in a statement.

"With the availability of the All Blacks locked in for round one there are going to be fireworks from the opening whistle. It's fantastic to have some certainty for fans, players and partners after what's been a year of uncertainty."