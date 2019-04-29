Sikhumbuzo Notshe has recovered from a shoulder injury, and has been chosen in the Stormers squad for the trip to Argentina. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

The Stormers will have a new captain once again for their next Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares after Siya Kolisi was ruled out of the trip to Argentina. Loose forward Kolisi, along with tighthead prop Frans Malherbe, are being rested as part of the Springbok management plan ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, which kicks off in September.

As a result, they were both left out of the 25-man tour group announced by the Stormers on Monday for Saturday’s match in Buenos Aires (9.40pm SA time kickoff).

Loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff is likely to resume the captaincy after standing in for Kolisi recently.

In addition, a shoulder injury picked up in the bruising 24-23 victory over the Bulls has ruled out Bok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, while fellow loose forward Ernst van Rhyn has an elbow problem that has kept him sidelined.

But coach Robbie Fleck would’ve been a relieved man to see a few reinforcements return to the loose trio.

Springbok No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe is finally back in Super Rugby, having made his comeback to the field from a shoulder injury for Western Province in the Rugby Challenge at the weekend.

Jaco Coetzee is also ready to play again after missing the Bulls encounter.

So, Fleck is again facing a mix-and-match situation in the loose trio, but hopes that his team can feed off the confidence stemming from beating the Bulls against a Jaguares side that defeated the Brumbies 20-15 at the weekend.

“We want to keep building on our recent performances, and this is a great opportunity to do so away from home,” Fleck said.

“We have a bye after this game before we are back at home, so we will be going flat-out this weekend in Buenos Aires.”

Stormers Squad to Argentina

Jaco Coetzee, Damian de Allende, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Johan du Toit, JJ Engelbrecht, Eben Etzebeth, Neethling Fouché, Corné Fourie, Herschel Jantjies, Steven Kitshoff, Dan Kriel, Michael Kumbirai, Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Bongi Mbonambi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Scarra Ntubeni, Sergeal Petersen, Justin Phillips, JD Schickerling, Seabelo Senatla, Josh Stander, Kobus van Dyk, Cobus Wiese, Damian Willemse.





