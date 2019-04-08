Kwagga Smith was on Monday named in the Lions touring squad. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Malcolm Marx will lead the Lions on their three-game tour of Australasia, with regular skipper Warren Whiteley remaining in South Africa. Whiteley hasn’t played Super Rugby since round two when he picked up a chest injury against the Stormers. While it was expected he’d go on tour – and he still might later on – he will for now remain at home and work on building up his fitness and health.

The squad consists of 26 players, for matches against the Brumbies, Chiefs and Crusaders. The Lions have stated a 27th player may join the tour party after this weekend’s clash against the Brumbies.

Some of the more recognisable names in the 2019 squad who haven’t been included in the tour squad include Wandisile Simelane, Harold Vorster, Tyrone Green and James Venter. Injured players not considered include Ruan Vermaak, Vincent Tshituka, Dylan Smith and Jacobie Adriaanse.

The good news is Kwagga Smith is back in the squad after picking up and injury in round three. Cyle Brink also returned last weekend, while hooker Robbie Coetzee is also back in the mix.

Lions Tour Squad:



Forwards: Carlu Sadie, Cyle Brink, Frans van Wyk, Hacjivah Dayimani, Johannes Jonker, Kwagga Smith, Malcolm Marx, Marnus Schoeman, Marvin Orie, Nathan McBeth, Rhyno Herbst, Robbie Coetzee, Stephan Lewies, Sti Sithole, Wilhelm van der Sluys.

Backs: Andries Coetzee, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Franco Naude, Gianni Lombard, Lionel Mapoe, Nic Groom, Ross Cronje, Ruan Combrinck, Sylvian Mahuza.

