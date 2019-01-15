From left, Handré Pollard (Bulls), Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions), Lukhanyo Am (Sharks) and Siya Kolisi (Stormers) show off the superhero kits. Photo: SA Rugby

Get ready to see your Super Rugby superheroes in action at the Cape Town Stadium on February 3 – with their superhero kit and all. SA Rugby revealed the special jerseys on Tuesday that the Lions, Sharks, Stormers and Bulls will wear on what they’ve dubbed #SuperHeroSunday, when the four local Super Rugby teams will lock horns in the last warm-up games at Cape Town Stadium before the tournament starts.

The Lions will take on the Sharks at 2pm, while the Stormers will face the Bulls at 4pm on Sunday, February 3.

They will be donning their new Marvel superhero-inspired jerseys for the first time in a match, with the Lions adopting Spider-Man, the Sharks taking on Black Panther, the Stormers are associated with Thor and the Bulls will resemble Captain America.

SA Rugby said on Tuesday that the unique jerseys will be worn during most local Super Rugby derbies, while the teams will wear their usual team strips against overseas sides.

“There will be an emphasis on entertainment, with families encouraged to dress up as their favourite super heroes, and the day will be packed with activations and assorted giveaways and prizes,” SA Rugby said.

Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies in the Spider-Man jersey. Photo: SA Rugby

“Tickets, from R50 (or four from R150), are available at Computicket, while corporate hospitality can be arranged via www.circa.co.za. There will be no ticket sales at the stadium on match day. Gates open at 12h00.”

Sharks wing Sbu Nkosi in the Black Panther-themed jersey. Photo: SA Rugby

The double-header will also give the four coaches – Swys de Bruin (Lions), Robert du Preez (Sharks), Robbie Fleck (Stormers) and Pote Human (Bulls) – one last chance to run the rule over their players ahead of their opening Super Rugby games on the weekend of February 15-16.

Eben Etzebeth will hope to be the Thor for the Stormers this season. Photo: SA Rugby

SA Super Rugby Opening Fixtures

Saturday, February 16: Sunwolves v Sharks (12.55pm), Bulls v Stormers (5.15pm), Jaguares v Lions (11.40pm).

Bulls fans will be banking on skipper Lood de Jager to be their Captain America. Photo: SA Rugby





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook