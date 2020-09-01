Positive Covid-19 cases will not prevent unaffected Sharks players return to play
DURBAN - There have been a handful of positive Covid-19 tests in the Shark Tank but this will not prevent the unaffected players from returning to full contact training on Wednesday.
Over 100 players, management and administration staff underwent testing on Monday at Jonsson Kings Park — an instruction from SA Rugby in line with their agreement with the government for a return to action — and a “small number” of tests were returned as positive, according to Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee.
“It was almost to be expected given the large number of tests done, and we are talking about a small number of positives,” Coetzee said. “The players concerned are asymptomatic and have gone into self-isolation. The rest of the players have been cleared for full contact training.”
Coetzee said that every Monday, all involved at the Sharks will be tested in accordance with SA Rugby protocols, with the results known within 24 hours, and appropriate steps taken.
In other words, it is now a welcome ‘business as usual’ for South Africa’s rugby players and this was confirmed by SA Rugby yesterday when they gave an official rubber stamp to the franchises to begin contact training.
#OurSharks have a Spring in their step today🌸#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/AvMjNptSab— The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) September 1, 2020
A statement said: “SA Rugby can confirm that the franchises have been given the green light to resume with full contact training from today, after all the players completed the necessary health checks and other protocol required.”
The statement added: “An announcement on the proposed competition structure for the rest of the season will be made as soon as all the details have been ironed out with Government and the various other stakeholders.”
It is understood that the competition will be a double-round Currie Cup running from the first weekend in October until mid January.
A week before the Currie Cup kicks off, a “Superhero Sunday” of friendlies is in the pipeline.
Mike Greenaway