Rabz Maxwane wants to be 'the best I can be' at the Lions

JOHANNESBURG - Rabz Maxwane joined the Lions from the Cheetahs for one reason: to become a better rugby player. The 24-year-old recently swapped Bloemfontein for Joburg, where he will run out for the three-time Super Rugby finalists when rugby starts up again, following the break due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Maxwane had until recently starred for the Cheetahs in the Pro14 competition but he said yesterday that the Lions could take his game to the next level. “Up until just recently, the Lions were the top team in South Africa and they played in three Super Rugby finals. The whole reason for my moving from the Cheetahs is to grow and improve as a rugby player and I believe the Lions can help me develop the way I want to,” said the former Dale College pupil. “I’ve already noticed how differently things are done at the Lions, compared to at the Cheetahs, and I think being up here will turn me into a better player.”

Where and when Maxwane and the Lions will be next in action is, however, uncertain.

There is no return-to-play date in place in South Africa and rumours are that the four big South African franchises could swap Super Rugby for an expanded Pro14 competition as early as next year.

If that were to happen, Maxwane wouldn’t get the chance to measure himself against some of the well-known wingers from New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, but go up against some familiar names in Europe.

He said it didn’t matter in what competition he got to play in 2021 and beyond.

“I just want to be the best I can be,” said Maxwane. “I’m not too concerned about who the opposition is, whether it’s in Super Rugby or in the Pro14.

Maxwane will have some strong competition to deal with at the Lions, with Springboks Courtnall Skosan and Jamba Ulengo on the books, while Stean Pienaar has been pushing hard for a place in the Super Rugby team.

Talk is that former Lions backs, Lionel Mapoe and Ruan Combrinck could also be on their way back to Joburg from Europe.

“I’m excited to be at the Lions and yes, there are some good quality wingers here. Some of them have been playing for a while, so they have a lot of experience, which means there will be a real fight on for getting a place in the team. It’s going to be fun when we do start up again.”

For the time being, Maxwane, like his teammates, has to bide his time. He said the “time off” wasn’t all bad as he now has an opportunity to get to know his new teammates, the Lions, and Joburg a bit better.

“I spent some time at the Bulls (in 2017) so I know the area fairly well, but this is my first time in Joburg proper,” said Maxwane. “Right now though it’s no different to anywhere else because of lockdown and not being able to train.

“But, I’ve got a chance now to learn more about the Lions and get myself properly prepared for when things do resume.”