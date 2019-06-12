RG Snyman of the Bulls in action during last month’s match against the Rebels in Melbourne. Snyman is confident the Bulls can beat the Lions this weekend to earn a play-offs place. Photo: Julian Smith / EPA

PRETORIA - The Bulls are on the cusp of reaching the Super Rugby play-offs for the first time since 2013, and they are prepared to leave it all on the field in Saturday’s decider against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld. The match is expected to serve as a final farewell for some of the Bulls stalwarts who will be leaving Pretoria for greener pastures after the campaign.

In-form second-rower RG Snyman is one of the big names who will not be available for next year’s competition after he signed a contract with Japanese club Honda Heat.

“It would be a sad moment (playing in his last game at Loftus), but I am still looking forward to going out there and play at Loftus,” Snyman said.“It has always been a privilege and an honour for me to play here and I am sure we’ll maybe shed a tear or something.”

Snyman missed the first half the campaign due to an ankle injury but more than made up for his absence with storming displays since he made his return against the Reds.

Between injuries to contenders and his performances, Snyman emerged as a certain Springbok selection ahead of the Rugby Championship next month.

“I just do what I do there are still a few things I can work on, and there are always new challenges,” Snyman said.

A bonus-point defeat would suffice to secure a play-offs berth, but they can expect a bunfight against the Lions, who will be looking to win the return match.

The last time the sides met, the Bulls produced a clinical 30-12 win over the Lions at Ellis Park in April.

However, the Bulls will be desperate to reverse a worrying losing trend at Loftus Versfeld and claim their first win over their Gauteng neighbours at the famous Pretoria stadium since 2015.

Since making his debut for the Bulls, Snyman has not been part of a winning team against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld.

“That was before my time it is always nice playing the Lions at Loftus, and I am looking forward to it,” Snyman said.

“We took a lot of confidence from the (successful Australian) tour and just realising that we can beat them there made a big difference for us, and we will take that forward if we have to go overseas for a play-off game.”







Pretoria News

