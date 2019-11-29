SA sides returning with Marvel magic in 2020 Super Rugby competition









The 2020 Super Rugby season was officially launched in Randburg on Thursday. Photo: @Springboks on twitter JOHANNESBURG – South African rugby fields will come to life with more super hero action in 2020 as Super Rugby, one of the toughest competitions in the world, continues its collaboration with Marvel. The 2020 Super Rugby season was officially launched at SuperSport studios in Randburg on Thursday. Apart from introducing the four South African franchises’ new jerseys – it was announced that Super Hero Sunday is coming to Gauteng next year. Following a joint venture between SuperSport, Stadium Management SA and the Remgro-owned Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS), all four SA franchises – playing in their jerseys inspired by the Marvel characters Captain America (Bulls), Thor (Stormers), SpiderMan (Lions) and Black Panther (Sharks) – will be in action on Sunday, January 19 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, less than two weeks before the serious action kicks off. The Sharks and Stormers will kick off the action at 1pm, followed by the match between the Bulls and Lions at 3.15pm.

“We have a new generation of rugby heroes in South Africa ready to make their mark in Vodacom Super Rugby in 2020,” said Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby.

“With three new coaches and a host of exciting new players stepping up to the plate, I’m sure the four South African franchises will want to build on the Springboks’ achievements this year.

“We’ve seen a re-energised enthusiasm for rugby in South Africa in recent months and that will spill over into 2020, when Vodacom Super Rugby will continue to impress with breathtaking rugby between the best players in the Southern Hemisphere.”

Super Rugby kicks off on Friday, January 31, with the Sharks and the Bulls in Durban. On Saturday, February 1, the Stormers host the Hurricanes in Cape Town, while the Lions take on the Jaguares in Buenos Aires. All matches, including those at Super Hero Sunday, will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

African News Agency (ANA)