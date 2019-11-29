JOHANNESBURG – South African rugby fields will come to life with more super hero action in 2020 as Super Rugby, one of the toughest competitions in the world, continues its collaboration with Marvel.
The 2020 Super Rugby season was officially launched at SuperSport studios in Randburg on Thursday.
Apart from introducing the four South African franchises’ new jerseys – it was announced that Super Hero Sunday is coming to Gauteng next year.
Following a joint venture between SuperSport, Stadium Management SA and the Remgro-owned Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS), all four SA franchises – playing in their jerseys inspired by the Marvel characters Captain America (Bulls), Thor (Stormers), SpiderMan (Lions) and Black Panther (Sharks) – will be in action on Sunday, January 19 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, less than two weeks before the serious action kicks off.
The Sharks and Stormers will kick off the action at 1pm, followed by the match between the Bulls and Lions at 3.15pm.