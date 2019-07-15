Former Lions captain Josh Strauss will return to South Africa at the Blue Bulls. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – English side Sale Sharks have announced that Scotland back-rower Josh Strauss will leave the club with immediate effect to join the Blue Bulls. The South African-born Strauss, who is in the Scotland World Cup training squad, and Sale Sharks have come to a mutual agreement so that he can be released from his contract two years into a three-year deal with the club.

This has allowed him to sign for the Bulls.

Strauss (32) joined Sale Sharks in the summer of 2017 after signing from Scottish PRO14 side Glasgow Warriors.

The No 8 made 46 appearances in all competitions during his time at the club, scoring five tries in total.

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond said: “I would like to thank Josh for his endeavours over the last two years with the club, we wish him every success for the future, and good luck at the World Cup with Scotland in September.

“I am sure he will be a huge success at his new club, and he is welcome back to Manchester anytime.”

Strauss said: “I really enjoyed my time at Sale, everyone at the club was really welcoming, and I enjoyed Manchester a lot.

“For family reasons, a move back to South Africa makes sense, and I was delighted to get an offer from the Bulls ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby Season.

“I wish Dimes (Diamond) and the club all the best for the future.”

African News Agency (ANA)