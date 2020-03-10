Senatla excited for massive challenge against Sharks

CAPE TOWN – Stormers flyer Seabelo Senatla wants to play against the best, and he feels he has the perfect opportunity to do just that when they meet the Sharks in Durban on Saturday (kick-off 3.05 pm).

“We had two good days of training last week, but we of course need rest as well, and we had a really good one. We got out of the environment top make sure that we’re refreshed when we get back, and that’s the vibe I got today,” the Stormers winger said.

“There were a lot of mistakes against the Blues (in their surprise loss), and we worked on that last week and today, but the biggest focus hasn’t been the Blues, we’re focused on improving ourselves. We have so much potential, but it feels like we haven’t fully tapped into it yet, and that’s our goal.”

The log-topping Sharks have been in fine form in 2020 so, naturally, producing a top performance against them will set the Stormers down the right path.

Seabelo Senatla wants to play against the best and he feels the Sharks presents the best challenge. Photo: Nic Bothma/EPA

Their back three, in particular, is something to watch out for. Senatla, though, is embracing the challenge.

“I like playing against the best, Nkosi and Mapimps are World Cup winners,” he said.

“They did well and what I like about them is the fact that they carried their good form into Super Rugby. I like playing against the best, and right now they are the best, so it’s going to be a tough challenge for me and the guys, but we’re really looking forward to it.”