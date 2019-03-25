Sharks centre Marius Louw has been cited for foul play. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

CENTURION – Sharks centre Marius Louw has been cited for foul play during his side’s Super Rugby match against the Melbourne Rebels in Durban over the weekend. The Sharks won the match 28-14, with Louw putting in what was deemed a dangerous tackle in the 73rd minute.

The Sharks missed out on a third try a third, a brilliant score by Makazole Mapimpi, had Marius Louw not high tackled a Rebel in the build up to the try.

Mapimpi dummied through the Rebels defence in his half and then outpaced the defenders to the line for what would have been the try of the weekend.

Makazole Mapimpi of the Sharks scores a try in the match between the Sharks and Rebels at Kings Park. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

It was a senseless indiscretion from substitute centre Louw because the ball had long gone.

Louw was yellow-carded for the tackle, but the Sanzaar citing commissioner deemed the incident to have met the red card threshold for foul play.

The case will be heard by the Sanzaar Foul Play Review Committee later on Monday.

African News Agency (ANA)





