Sharks forwards impressive in pre-season









Much was made of the high pedigree of the Sharks’ backline going into SuperHero Sunday but it was the forward pack that raised eyebrows against the Stormers in what was generally a very good all-round performance by the Durban team. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix Much was made of the high pedigree of the Sharks’ backline going into SuperHero Sunday but it was the forward pack that raised eyebrows against the Stormers in what was generally a very good all-round performance by the Durban team. The Cape side was without World Cup front-rowers in Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe, and mighty flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, to be fair, but the Sharks forwards nonetheless got the upper hand, and unexpectedly so. Sharks coach Sean Everitt was all smiles after the game and he will look forward with confidence to the Sharks’ big Super Rugby kick-off against the Bulls at Jonsson Kings Park on January 31. “There was a lot of talk about the Stormers’ pack, and rightly so, but we stood up to them,” Everitt said. “That was one of the big positives we took out of the game. Our set piece was good.

“At scrum time, we were the dominant pack in the first half (before Everitt made wholesale changes for the second).

“It was not surprising to us because we have worked really hard on the set scrums,” the coach continued.

“We have two very good props (in Thomas du Toit and Ox Nche) and Kerron van Vuuren (at hooker) is getting is getting good experience now (after his breakthrough season last year) and when you put in big Le Roux Roets behind that front row with Hyron Andrews, who has been around for a while, you have a formidable tight five...

“We are very happy with the outcome.”

Pre-season, the Sharks consulted with Springbok defence coach Jacques Nienaber and there was marked improvement in this area from 2019.

“Our defence was good, we got off the line really well and the breakdown work that we put a lot of work into in the off season came to fruition, so in general we are happy,” he smiled.

“We take nothing out of the result, it was three tries apiece and we hope the spectators enjoyed it.”

Everitt had tasked his players pre-game with delivering Super Rugby levels of Intensity and he says he got what he asked for.

“I was satisfied with the intensity, especially given the conditions out there,” Everitt said.

“Coming from Durban, playing at 1pm on the Highveld is not easy, but our guys did well and when we changed the team the new guys upped the energy.”

There was some sloppy play from individual Sharks in the second half which Everitt said had no excuse because the players were fresh.

“But there were certainly a lot more positives than negatives and looking ahead to the Bulls, I am very happy with the personnel we have,” the coach said.

“I think individuals put their hands up, and we can see why certain players were in the World Cup final, they shone out there and they showed why they are World Cup champions.

“We are very pleased with how our Boks have come back and been so positive about the Sharks,” Everitt concluded.

@MikeGreenaway67





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook