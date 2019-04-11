DURBAN – Loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez will make a welcome return to rugby after a long-term injury and has been named on the bench for the Cell C Sharks’ Super Rugby clash with the Jaguares in Durban on Saturday afternoon.
Du Preez spent the latter stages of the 2018 season at Sale Sharks on loan where he picked up a groin injury and returned to Durban for recovery and now takes his place in the matchday 23 in one of a handful of changes made by coach Robert du Preez.
With Springbok Rugby World Cup workloads in mind and the stated commitment to rotating players during the competition, Beast Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen and Jacques Vermeulen have all been rested for this match.
This means two changes in the front row, with Juan Schoeman and Thomas du Toit packing down in the front row on either side of Kerron van Vuuren who starts his second match for the Cell C Sharks.
The other change to the starting line-up sees Philip van der Walt in for Vermeulen at flank with the backline remaining intact from last week.
Just two more days to go until the @CellC Sharks take on the @JaguaresARG at the Shark Tank, which promises to be a titanic battle.— The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) April 11, 2019
Get your tickets now: https://t.co/R3Azz6O8Hr #SHAvJAG #OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/kUM9N9AArH
“They’re an international team, a good side and we know it’s going to be tough. We need to back up our victory over the Lions with another one this week, especially as we want to have a good record in Durban.
“We’ve spoken about winning our home games, we’ve lost twice at home and it’s important not to lose again, especially after such a good win last week.”
The Sharks team:
15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Lwazi Mvovo, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (c), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Philip van der Walt, 6 Luke Stringer, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Juan Schoeman
Replacements: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Aphelele Fassi
African News Agency (ANA)