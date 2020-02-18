There was a feeling that the Sharks had a lethal backline that would make the most of whatever scraps came their way, especially turnover possession, but that should the forwards be outmuscled, it would be difficult for the Sharks to win. That came to pass in Wellington on Saturday where, surprisingly, the Hurricanes forwards got on top in the set pieces. A surprise because historically the Canes are not known for dominating up front, but dominate they did, with the Sharks’ scrum back-pedalling and no less than six lineouts lost on the Sharks’ throw.
Sharks prop Juan Schoeman was penalised four times at scrum time and the Sharks team 12 times in total, only a slight improvement on the worrying total of 15 penalties against the Highlanders. Six penalties went against the Sharks in the opening quarter and that made it difficult for them to establish momentum and a favourable field position. The Sharks also conceded a whopping 21 turnovers (to the 13 of the Hurricanes).
So with all that possession gifted to the home team, it is little wonder that the Hurricanes won 38-22. Those are the negatives, but I feel they are outweighed by the positives and there is no reason for Sharks fans to get jittery. There is so much talent in this team that the Sharks can only come good in the long run, and consistently so.
Firstly, we have to remember that the Sharks are getting to grips with a new way of playing after having lost so much grunt up front. The Du Preez twins, Jean-Luc and Dan, alone are a massive loss of physicality and ball-carrying options. Coenie Oosthuizen, Akker van der Merwe, Ruan Botha and Philip van der Walt were no slouches either. The Sharks’ new forwards coach Brent Janse van Rensburg did wonders with the Griquas forwards, and over time he will rebuild the Sharks pack to the point that they supply adequate possession to a backline that is shaping up to be the most dangerous in Super Rugby.