JOHANNESBURG – The Lions have named a 25-man squad, including centre Wandisile Simelane, for their four-match Super Rugby tour of Australia.
Simelane, who failed to make the Lions team for their first two matches this season, but was drafted onto the bench for last weekend’s third round tie against the Stormers, effectively replaces Duncan Matthews in the squad.
Simelane and Manuel Rass will fight it out on tour for the No 13 jersey, while Dan Kriel looks set to fill the No 12 role.
Also back in the squad is fit-again wing Jamba Ulengo, but there is no place for experienced scrumhalf Ross Cronje, who only returned to action for a Lions XV last week after a long layoff due to injury.