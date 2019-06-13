If Dillyn Leyds is involved, a few sparks are bound to go off. Photo: Daniel Pockett / EPA

CAPE TOWN - You can call it a straight shootout. You can call it a final of some kind. Maybe even call it the dance of the desperates if you want. Point is, the Sharks and Stormers are both gunning for a Super Rugby playoff spot, and that in itself makes Saturday’s Newlands fixture a big one. So, here are six players who can turn on the heat at Newlands.

Dillyn Leyds

Watching a game lacking fireworks? Chances are if Leyds is involved, a few sparks are bound to go off.

We always talk about how devastating he is at the back. But this season, when he has shifted to the wing, he also produced a few top spells out wide, where he created opportunities by the dozen (think Blues) and showed how he can handle his business in that channel.

Fullback still remains his ultimate stage, though, and just thinking back to how many times he has impressed in his magician’s den (aka the No 15 jersey), you can’t be blamed for expecting him to wave the wand a few times against the Durbanites on Saturday.

Aphelele Fassi ... or Curwin Bosch

Should Bosch start in the No 15 jersey, the Stormers will have to be wary of his territory-hungry pistol boot, and don’t forget about his attacking ability.

Should it be Fassi, well, his linebreak, linebreak assist and metres made stats should provide a big-enough window into the opportunities he can create.

The Stormers will have to be wary of Bosch's territory-hungry pistol boot. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Damian de Allende

He has been quite a figure in 2019, from constantly looking for space to a linebreak or three, to offloads that have kept the ball not only moving, but also giving it an express ticket to the tryline.

Continuing that form while surrounded by a backline that boasts skill and pace like the Sharks do, De Allende can create some fine opportunities for the hosts.

Damian de Allende can create some fine opportunities for the Stormers.Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Andre Esterhuizen

When it comes to this Springbok centre, his stopping power on defence will often be one of the skills that sit higher up on his rugby resume. He has also added a few touches with the left boot to aid the Sharks’ exits, and there is also the fairly new offloading dimension Esterhuizen has added to his big physique ... but given the team that is visiting Cape Town this weekend, those offloads are nothing unique. Still, Esterhuizen’s frame and those mitts could be a factor.

Jaco Coetzee

If there is one thing that the Stormers’ injury curse has brought, it’s the proper game time Coetzee has enjoyed.

His Man-of-the-Match performance against the Sunwolves was quite something, but what is even more impressive is how his massive ball carries and tackle busts, tackle success and breakdown intelligence, and physicality has consistently impressed. It’s like you just can’t get used to it.

Daniel du Preez

At times this season, Du Preez has given fans more reason to use the words “power play” than a Varsity Cup final. The Sharks certainly do have an impressive backline, but dominate them physically and that black and white vehicle slows down. And stopping Daniel du Preez is crucial to taking away that power.



