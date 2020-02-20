Andre Esterhuizen has the Sharks captain's armband against Rebels. Photo: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz

JOHANNESBURG – Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen will take over the captaincy duties from regular skipper Lukhanyo Am, who is being rested, for the Sharks' fourth round Super Rugby match with the Rebels on Saturday in Ballarat. The Rebels will play their first match at Mars Stadium in Ballarat - approximately 100km north-west of Melbourne - and their clash with the Sharks starts at 5.45am (SA time).

Jeremy Ward comes into the starting line-up as replacement for Am while Curwin Bosch has rejoined his teammates Down Under after returning from a family bereavement.

The Springbok utility player is straight back into the starting side, while fellow Springbok Makazole Mapimpi has recovered from his concussion and is also back in the starting fifteen.

Up front, Springbok prop Thomas du Toit is back in the front row after his late withdrawal last week in Wellington due to illness.