Steven Kitshoff to captain Stormers in ’highlight of SA rugby calendar’
CAPE TOWN - Loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff will captain the Stormers in their Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 7pm).
Kitshoff is back after missing out on last week’s clash against the Pumas due to Covid-19 protocols (he was withdrawn after coming into contact with a player who tested positive). He takes over the captaincy from Siya Kolisi, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks.
With Kolisi unavailable, Jaco Coetzee takes his place in the No 6 jersey, while JD Schickerling starts at lock in the only other change to the forward pack.
Hooker Scarra Ntubeni is also back after missing the trip to Nelspruit due to Covid-19 protocols. He has been named on the bench.
Western Province Under-21 standouts Marcel Theunissen and Ben-Jason Dixon (flanks) and Angelo Davids (wing) and Tristan Leyds (fullback) are also in the mix as they are part of an extended list of replacements for the Pretoria fixture.
Stormers head coach John Dobson said that his side are looking forward to testing themselves in what should be another North-South classic.
“This match is one of the highlights on the South African rugby calendar, so we are looking forward to taking on that challenge this weekend.
“This is a great chance for the team to show our faithful supporters what it means to us to play for them, we know that we will have to be on our game to come away with the result on Saturday,” he said.
Stormers
15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).
Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 David Meihuizen, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Ben-Jason Dixon, 23 Godlen Masimla, 24 Tim Swiel, 25 Angelo Davids, 26 Tristan Leyds.
@WynonaLouw