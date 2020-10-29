Steven Kitshoff to captain Stormers in ’highlight of SA rugby calendar’

CAPE TOWN - Loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff will captain the Stormers in their Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 7pm).

Kitshoff is back after missing out on last week’s clash against the Pumas due to Covid-19 protocols (he was withdrawn after coming into contact with a player who tested positive). He takes over the captaincy from Siya Kolisi, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks.

With Kolisi unavailable, Jaco Coetzee takes his place in the No 6 jersey, while JD Schickerling starts at lock in the only other change to the forward pack.

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni is also back after missing the trip to Nelspruit due to Covid-19 protocols. He has been named on the bench.

Western Province Under-21 standouts Marcel Theunissen and Ben-Jason Dixon (flanks) and Angelo Davids (wing) and Tristan Leyds (fullback) are also in the mix as they are part of an extended list of replacements for the Pretoria fixture.