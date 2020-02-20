The Stormers are unbeaten after winning all three of their games this season and keeping the opposition scoreless in two of those outings in Cape Town. While they had to sneak it at the death against the Lions in Johannesburg they succeeded in keeping their ‘games lost’ column empty in 2020.
Dobson has been vocal about the improvements they can still make, and after the Lions game, he said that they aren’t even operating at half their capacity. So, while they’ve been getting the results, he wants them to improve on what they do between kick-off and the final whistle.
“In the context of the results, yes (they’re doing well). But if we look at our performances, no. We did not play particularly well against the Bulls,” Dobson said.
He made specific mention of their performance against the Lions - an encounter during which the Stormers threw away an 18-15 half-time lead before winning the match 33-30 after a late try by Ruhan Nel.