Stormers hold on to beat Griquas in entertaining Kimberley clash

CAPE TOWN – The Stormers survived a second-half fightback to beat Griquas 38-32 in their Preparation Series match in Kimberley on Tuesday night.

While the Stormers got off to a good start with a converted try, Griquas wasted no time as they shot right out the blocks with an all-business attacking display, testing the Stormers’ defence and constantly threatening with ball in hand.

They seemed well in control in the opening quarter and got reward in the form of a try after inside centre Andre Swarts put in a top running line before offloading to put the experienced and hard-running wing Ederies Arendse into space to level the scores (7-7). They went three points up when the Stormers strayed offside, but the hosts took a knock, however, when scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer was yellow-carded, granting the Stormers an opportunity to draw level through flyhalf Kade Wolhuter’s boot (10-all).

While it wasn’t all perfect early in the first half, the Stormers youngsters – led by Ernst van Rhyn after Chris van Zyl was ruled out with a shoulder niggle – did well, and they did what any coach would expect while being on man up – capitalise. They did so with some solid rugby basics, with scrumhalf Godlen Masimla putting in good support play after clearing a ruck and fullback Sergeal Petersen nicely drawing in a defender before sending the ball back to Masimla with a well-waited inside pass to finish (13-17).

The two changes to Rito Hlungwani’s matchday squad – Petersen and Sihle Njezula – combined perfectly to create another try on the stroke of half time (13-24).