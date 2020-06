Super Rugby crowds 'no silver bullet' for NZR finances

WELLINGTON - Getting fans through the gates to watch the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition is a step in the right direction, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Monday, but it is "no silver bullet" for the governing body's financial struggles.

New Zealand's government lifted virtually all coronavirus restrictions on Monday, giving fans the green light to return to stadiums in Dunedin and Auckland this weekend for the first round of matches.

But with NZR forecasting a 70% decline in revenue this year due to the novel coronavirus shutdown there is a long way to go before it gets back on a firm financial footing, says their head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum.

"For us at NZR it's no silver bullet," Lendrum told reporters on a conference call. "It doesn't take away from the hard and distressing times that we face as a business and what our people are facing.

"But it will clearly help. And is a step in the right direction."