Stormers tighthead Frans Malherbe would be able to tell you all about that, although he’s not making too big a deal out of it.
For the World Cup-winning front-rower, it certainly is an honour, but he was quick to remind everybody present at the team announcement yesterday that it hasn’t been his biggest focus this week. Preparing for the Bulls and focusing on contributing as best he can is where his mind is at.
“It’s obviously special to me, but it’s the last thing on the priority list when it comes to the build-up,” he said.
“It’s very special, I don’t think many guys have played their 100th at Newlands, obviously you don’t work it out like that, but it’s great when it happens like that.