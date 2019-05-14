The Bulls will be looking for results on the their Super Rugby tour. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Bulls’ campaign is teetering on the edge of success and collapse as they open their Australasian tour against the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday. They will have to win their opening match of the four-match tour if they want to remain in the running.

The Bulls are currently still in with a shot, lying seventh on the overall standings, but a horror tour could relegate them to the lower rungs of the log.

The Pretoria-based team’s record in Australasia is nothing short of abysmal where they have been unable to win a match on tour in 2017 and 2018.

There are a few factors that could either sink or cost them another campaign over the next four weekends.

They face the Rebels and the Brumbies in Australia before finishing their tour off in New Zealand with matches against the Blues and Highlanders.

Bulls coach Pote Human is a yet to give stalwarts Duane Vermeulen and Handre Pollard another rest as per the SA Rugby protocols.

A winning start would make it easier for Human to sacrifice the duo in the latter stages of the tour.

Vermeulen is set to only feature in the first two matches of the tour, while the Pollard may only sit out one of the clashes.

Resting the duo comes at the worst possible time for the Bulls as they look to resuscitate a faltering season.

Human hopes the tour will bring the squad together and give them the extra oomph they so desperately need. A victorious start would bring positivity to the squad, while a loss could bring division.

The Bulls have been plagued by inconsistency with a win-one, lose-one pattern characterising their season.

Their 45-13 walloping at the hands of the Crusaders followed a narrow win over the Waratahs the week before.

Consecutive wins on the Australia leg of the tour would not only break the pattern, but it would bolster their position on the log and give them a confidence boost before they face the Kiwi teams.

Finally, the Bulls will be looking to shake their chronic inability to turn pressure into points when they are in the danger zone.

Human has bemoaned the white-line fever that has robbed them of valuable momentum. If they continue in the same vein, the Bulls can look forward to a disappointing tour.

Bulls touring squad

Forwards:

Schalk Brits, Trevor Nyakane, Duane Vermeulen, Simphiwe Matanzima, Lizo Gqoboka, Conraad van Vuuren, Wiehahn Herbst, Johan Grobbelaar, Jaco Visagie, Jannes Kirsten, Hanro Liebenberg, RG Snyman, Paul Schoeman, Marco van Staden, Jason Jenkins

Backs:

Burger Odendaal, Handrè Pollard, Rosko Specman, Manie Libbok, Johnny Kotze, Dylan Sage, Divan Rossouw, André Warner, Ivan van Zyl, Warrick Gelant, Embrose Papier, Cornal Hendricks

Pretoria news

