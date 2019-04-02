Lizo Gqoboka (right) was named on this week's Super Rugby Team of the Week. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Only three South African players made it into the latest Super Rugby 'Team of the Week’ following the latest round of action this past weekend. Sharks inside centre Andre Esterhuizen was selected at number 12. He made every one of his six tackle attempts in his side’s 19-16 loss to the Blue bulls in Durban. He also made 57 metres from 14 carries.

At prop, Bulls player Lizo Gqoboka earned his place in the Team of the Week. He made 12 out of 13 tackles, the most of any prop in round seven. He also made 15 metres with the ball in hand.

At hooker, Mbongeni Mbonambi also made his way into the team. Mbonambi made the most carries with 11 and made 39 metres. The 28-year-old also landed eight out of nine lineouts for good measure.

TOTW RD#7

Has reps from 10 of the teams highlighting the competitiveness of this year's tournament. @sunwolves lead the way with three reps and fly-half Hayden Parker is becoming one of @SuperRugby most consistent performers.

Full TOTW details: https://t.co/yKf9YG1ABU pic.twitter.com/oMErEPrcf2 — Super Rugby (@SuperRugby) April 1, 2019

Super Rugby Team of the Week:

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Semisi Masirewa, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Hayden Parker, 9 Will Genia, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 4 Grant Hattingh, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 1 Lizo Gqoboka.

African News Agency (ANA)