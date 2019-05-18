Siya Kolisi will be hoping to lead the Stormers to a win over the Crusaders. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

1. Don’t fade Ahead of their date with the Stormers, Crusaders centre Ryan Crotty said playing at a high tempo is their way of countering the size and physicality of the South African teams.

Last week the Kiwis surprised the Bulls with their tempo at altitude, and they didn’t drop it as the game progressed.

While Crotty said it won’t be the same against the Stormers, it’s something the hosts should expect and adapt to, consistently.

It’s going to be crucial that the Stormers stay in the game for the full 80 because, as always, we can expect a fast start from the Kiwis as well as that post-halftime energy.

2. Break them on the ground

The Crusaders have conceded a lot of penalties in recent weeks, and many of those have come at the breakdown area. That is something that should have the Stormers salivating.

But they shouldn’t just wait around and say thank you for the three points; they should make sure Nic Berry runs out of breath.

They should make an already problematic area even more so for the defending champions by making it as scrappy as possible.

And then they need to make sure they use their chances afterwards.

3. Minimise Mo’unga

The kind of havoc this man wreaked at Loftus must have been hard to watch for Bulls fans.

The kick-passes he sent out wide to David Havili and Sevu Reece were so accurate the ball looked like an oval-shaped magnet, and the way Reece finished off with a try was, in fact, yster.

And so was Mo’unga’s whole game. His game management was brilliant in the 45-13 Highveld hammering, while all the other touches he added proved instrumental.

The Stormers need to shut Mo’unga down. The less time he spends with the ball, the better ... for the Stormers, that is.





Cape Times

