Top three candidates to replace Leyds

Here are three options:

Damian Willemse

While the ‘he’s a 10 and that’s where he should be used’ argument could be seen as enough to have Willemse’s name scratched off this list, if there had to be an obvious guess for someone to come in at 15, it would be him.

He’s spent some time in the position for the Stormers and it’s clear that full-back is where he’ll find himself when it comes to the national frame, and the fact that he has the most reliable boot among these candidates counts for something. Jean-Luc du Plessis did well for the Stormers in Super Rugby this season, and that might have been enough for John Dobson to start housing Willemse at 15 regularly once rugby resumes.

Tristan Leyds

Tristan shares more than some DNA and a surname with Dillyn - producing scintillating runs from the back is also a common trait. While he hasn’t made his Super Rugby debut yet, those who have watched some varsity rugby will tell you that this guy knows how to spearhead attack. Just like his brother, the versatile back offers excitement and X-factor in no small quantity.

Tristan Leyds is more than capable of stepping up. Photo: BackpagePix





Sergeal Petersen

Petersen can be devastating in broken play and on the counter, and his top-notch control under the high ball adds a few bonus points to this full-back prospect. But how’s that boot?

Leyds wasn’t exactly known for his kicking either (given all his attacking skills, kicking would probably feature down the list), but if he needed to clear, he could get the job done. Petersen, on the other hand, would probably need to spend some time practising his kicks to have a run in this role.

@WynonaLouw





Cape Times