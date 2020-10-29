Trevor Nyakane back in Bulls starting line-up for Stormers showdown

CAPE TOWN - Trevor Nyakane has been restored to the starting line-up by Bulls boss Jake White for Saturday’s Super Rugby Unlocked showdown with the Stormers in Pretoria.

In announcing his team on Thursday, White stuck largely with the same team that scored six tries in routing the Sharks 41-14 last week, with only Nyakane coming into the run-on XV in place of Marcel van der Merwe, who is still finding his feet after recovering from a recent ankle operation.

Nyakane made all the difference to the Bulls scrum after replacing Van der Merwe in the opening 30 minutes at Loftus Versfeld last week, as he earned an immediate penalty at the set-piece and dominated his direct opponent, Ox Nche.

For the rest, White has rewarded the players who found their rhythm on attack against the Sharks, with the likes of sevens stars Stedman Gans and Kurt-Lee Arendse looking to continue their sparkling form against the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday (7pm kickoff).

There is a new face on the bench, though, with Springbok loose forward Nizaam Carr taking over from Arno Botha.