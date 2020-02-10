Tyrone Green has shown that he's anything but that colour and ready for the big time. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Rookie Lions wing Tyrone Green was one of his team’s big heroes in their 27-20 win against the Reds in their round two Super Rugby match at Ellis Park on Saturday. Two first-half tries by Green - the first coming after running onto a well-weighted Elton Jantjies grubber-kick and the second after some nifty footwork on the left wing side of the field - gave the Lions the advantage which they never relinquished.

And it could have been a hat-trick for the 21-year-old, but for his foot touching the whitewash just before he dived over in the right hand corner in the second half. Green though was pleased with his double-strike.

“I’m very happy ... I was looking forward to getting a hat-trick, but I’m happy with two tries. The hat-trick will come,” said Green.

The former Wits Varsity Cup star made a few appearances in last year’s Super Rugby campaign, but started this year as the first choice right wing.