Tyrone Green has shown that he's anything but that colour and ready for the big time. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Rookie Lions wing Tyrone Green was one of his team’s big heroes in their 27-20 win against the Reds in their round two Super Rugby match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Two first-half tries by Green - the first coming after running onto a well-weighted Elton Jantjies grubber-kick and the second after some nifty footwork on the left wing side of the field - gave the Lions the advantage which they never relinquished.

And it could have been a hat-trick for the 21-year-old, but for his foot touching the whitewash just before he dived over in the right hand corner in the second half. Green though was pleased with his double-strike.

“I’m very happy ... I was looking forward to getting a hat-trick, but I’m happy with two tries. The hat-trick will come,” said Green.

The former Wits Varsity Cup star made a few appearances in last year’s Super Rugby campaign, but started this year as the first choice right wing.

“I’m happy, happy ... I always look forward to playing, and showing my talents,” he said.

And whether it is wet or dry, rain or sunshine, it doesn’t bother Green.

“My mindset stays the same, no matter the conditions, or the team we’re playing against. I can’t let external factors influence my game.”

Green’s coach Ivan van Rooyen agreed the winger was very much the lifeblood of the Lions on Saturday.

“He played well,” said Van Rooyen. “He’s got special X-factor; when he gets the ball in space it’s good to see ... there’s definitely a spark.”

Green’s next big test will come against the Stormers, when the Cape-based side visit Joburg this Saturday.

