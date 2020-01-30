Stormers coach John Dobson is expecting the Hurricanes to play a high-tempo game at Newlands on Saturday. Photo: Ashfak Mohamed

CAPE TOWN – How does Siya Kolisi feel about playing at No 8 again for the Stormers in Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes at Newlands? Is Wales centre Jamie Roberts ready to cope with powerful Canes No 12 Ngani Laumape on his Stormers debut?

Does Damian Willemse have the licence to thrill at flyhalf?

What about the six-two split on the bench in favour of the forwards – a la the Springboks?

These were just some of the burning questions asked of Kolisi and coach John Dobson on Thursday at Newlands, where the match-23 was announced for Saturday’s showdown (3.05pm kickoff).