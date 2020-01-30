Stormers coach John Dobson is expecting the Hurricanes to play a high-tempo game at Newlands on Saturday. Photo: Ashfak Mohamed

CAPE TOWN – How does Siya Kolisi feel about playing at No 8 again for the Stormers in Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes at Newlands?

Is Wales centre Jamie Roberts ready to cope with powerful Canes No 12 Ngani Laumape on his Stormers debut?

Does Damian Willemse have the licence to thrill at flyhalf?

What about the six-two split on the bench in favour of the forwards – a la the Springboks?

These were just some of the burning questions asked of Kolisi and coach John Dobson on Thursday at Newlands, where the match-23 was announced for Saturday’s showdown (3.05pm kickoff).

Stormers coach John Dobson and captain Siya Kolisi answer questions from the media at Newlands on Thursday. Video: Ashfak Mohamed

Stormers Team

15 Dillyn Leyds 14 Sergeal Petersen 13 Ruhan Nel 12 Jamie Roberts 11 Seabelo Senatla 10 Damian Willemse 9 Herschel Jantjies 8 Siya Kolisi (captain) 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 6 Jaco Coetzee 5 Chris van Zyl 4 Salmaan Moerat 3 Frans Malherbe 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Bench: 16 Scarra Ntubeni 17 Ali Vermaak 18 Wilco Louw 19 David Meihuizen 20 Ernst van Rhyn 21 Johan du Toit 22 Godlen Masimla 23 Rikus Pretorius.

