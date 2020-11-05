Walt Steenkamp thrust straight into action as Bulls hope to keep ship on course

CAPE TOWN - He has just left the Cheetahs, but Walt Steenkamp has been thrust straight into the spotlight at his new team as he has been included in the Bulls starting line-up for Saturday’s Super Rugby Unlocked derby against the Lions.

Steenkamp joined the Bulls on November 1 from the Free State Cheetahs, and it hasn’t taken the 25-year-old long to impress director of rugby Jake White.

A giant at 2.03m and 121kg, Steenkamp comes in for Ruan Nortje, who has been in consistent form for the log leaders and leads the competition’s lineout statistics with 18 takes.

Nortje has been given the week off due to a “little niggle”, according to the Bulls management.

For the rest, White has stuck with the side that demolished the Stormers 39-6 at Loftus Versfeld last week.