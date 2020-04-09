WATCH: Stormers cross into musical realm with iconic Johnny Clegg song

CAPE TOWN – The Stormers have been employing the power of music following every match this season not only as a unifying tool and to lift team spirit, but also to celebrate one of the country’s icons of the music industry.

The legendary Johnny Clegg, best known as the co-founder of the bands Juluka and Savuka, passed away in July 2019 after a long struggle with pancreatic cancer.

Coach John Dobson and his team found a connection with one of Clegg’s compositions and decided to sing The Crossing after every match they play during the Super Rugby season.

“Music and singing are integral to team spirit, so necessary in rugby – choosing to learn the song of an iconic South African, taking our players out of their comfort zones and encouraging them to celebrate our diversity through music has been incredibly powerful,” said Dobson in a preamble to the video.