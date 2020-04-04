WATCH: Stormers keeping themselves and South Africans motivated during lockdown

The 21-day lockdown which began on the 27th of March has left the Cape side like many sports teams around the world looking at other ways and means to keep the players in tiptop shape as a return to action.

The Stormers released their latest video diary installment where the players are using novel ways like home gyms and yoga to keep their fitness up. The Stormers may not be on the rugby field but the players and management are hard at work keeping the team both physically and mentally fit as the national lockdown continues.





There is still no word as to when the Super Rugby competition will resume, if at all.





Stormers coach John Dobson is doing his best to keep the players positive during these unprecedented times and says they are doing great under the circumstances.





"There is nice energy and a great by-in in this time of terrible uncertainty so I am very pleased with the way the guys have bought-in and we are enjoying it so far."





Hooker, Scarra Ntubeni made a heartfelt plea to South Africans to look after one another.

"We have to work together and do our best, this is still going to get a bit worse but the best we can do is try and educate other people and spread the word and hope that everyone does their own bit and hopefully we can get this over and done with as soon as possible. So we can get back to work and get up and running and people can start earning money again. There's a time where we shouldn't be greedy and we should all help each other."





Steven Kitshoff also says he is very pleased with how his team has taken to their new way of life.





"DHL Stormers boys, (I am) extremely proud of the work you guys are putting in when it's working and doing your tackle techniques. Just train hard because you don't know when this lockdown is going to be finished. This Covid-19 has really affected the whole country, guys in less fortunate areas struggling getting weekly wages or whatever it may be so we need to end this things as quickly as possible. I really encourage you to stay at home and stay safe and we try and fight this thing as hard as we possibly can."





