An Angus Ta’avao try on fulltime saw the Chiefs draw 31-31 with the Highlanders. It was tense in Dunedin, where big prop Ta’avao scored twice in the second half as the Chiefs clawed their way back from a 28-12 deficit in the final quarter of a fast-flowing clash.

The Highlanders remain third in the New Zealand conference, 11 points behind the Hurricanes.

The Highlanders and Chiefs traded tries in the first half, with the Otago club turning with a 14-12 lead.

That blew out to 28-12 after tries from Matt Faddes and James Lentjes before the Chiefs’ storming three-try finish, with Tyler Ardron also touching down alongside Ta’avao.

But despite the strong close, Chiefs scrumhalf Brad Weber was not happy.

“It’s not great. We wanted to win, and thought we were in with a serious chance in the dying minutes. But what a battle,” he said.

