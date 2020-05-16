WATCH: What do you call a nun running on a treadmill?

CAPE TOWN – The Super Rugby season may be off, but that didn’t stop the Stormers from entertaining their fans on Instagram. Ever wondered what Whitney Houston's favourite type of co-ordination was? Why Snoop Dogg needed an umbrella? Or what about that new restaurant named Karma? Well, the Stormers have all the answers for you. In a forwards vs backs challenge, the players – plus John Dobson and Norman Laker – took turns telling each other lame jokes with the sole objective: You laugh, you lose. Hooker Skarra Ntubeni kicked off the challenge with the classic: “What did the policeman say to his tummy? You’re under a vest,” drawing laughter from Herschel Jantjies and earning a point for the forwards.

“Why did Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?” asked Dillyn Leyds. For that drizzle, of course. No one laughed. 1-0 to the forwards.

Then, with the score at 2-1 to the forwards, Leyds returned with another classic lame joke that drew laughter from everyone.

“What do you call a nun running on a treadmill? Virgin Active.” 2-2.

With the backs holding a healthy 5-3 lead, the inspiration of captain Siya Kolisi for the forwards back in the game. “What’s Whitney Houston’s favourite type of co-ordination? Hand eeeeyeeeee,” said the social media influencer.

Lock Chris van Zyl won it for the forwards, albeit with the help of Jantjies.

“What do you call a guy lying amongst the leaves,” van Zyl asks the group? “Russel,” he replies as the backs can be visibly seen trying to hold in their laughter. “Russel Winter,” Jantjies pipes up, causing everyone to laugh.

IOL Sport