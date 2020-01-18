Whiteley was this week confirmed as the Lions’ specialist line-out coach ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby competition, a job he is relishing to get stuck into. But being a part of the coaching ranks, rather than the players' corps, is nothing new to the former Lions captain; he spent most of last year learning about the ins and outs of coaching. Just that now it’s a little more serious and a lot more is expected of him.
At 32 and with 94 Super Rugby games and 23 Test matches behind him, Whiteley’s troublesome knee looks as if it’s finally got the better of him.
“I’ll do another MRI scan in a few months’ time and take things from there. There’s bruising on the knee and there’s still pain, which means I can’t even jog right now, but by not playing this year and focusing on the coaching I’m going to give the injury time to heal,” he said this week.
“Because it’s bruising no amount of rehab work or strength training will help it get better; it really is a thing that only time will heal. How long it’s going to take, no one knows. Of course, it’s frustrating, but if it doesn’t heal then I can confidently say I did everything. And at the same time I would have developed as a coach, and given myself a running start into the next chapter of my life.”