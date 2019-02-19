Sharks attack coach David Williams confirmed that Sbu Nkosi’s brilliantly worked try off a scrum against the Sunwolves had been sketched on the pre-game blackboard. Photo: Wallace Woon/EPA

DURBAN – Confidence is the key to the Sharks achieving success in Super Rugby, according to their attack guru David Williams. And he reckons the Sharks are in the best possible frame of mind to tackle the Blues on Saturday at Kings Park, after having easily beaten the Sunwolves 45-10 at the weekend.

Williams, who achieved stunning success with the Kings in 2016 when they upset a number of sides – including the Sharks – said the Sharks had returned from Singapore with strong wind in their sails.

“In terms of the outcome, we earned five points and scored six tries, and most of the tries were well-worked in stiflingly humid conditions,” Williams said.

“We went in with a clear plan to be physically aggressive and dominant, and we got what we wanted.”

Williams confirmed that Sbu Nkosi’s brilliantly worked try off a set scrum had been sketched on the pre-game blackboard.

“The guys worked hard in the off season on these moves,” Williams said.” It is always nice when those kinds of tries come off, but we have to thank the forwards for the platform they created.”

Williams said that the Blues’ game against the champion Crusaders had been well and truly analysed.

“Personnel-wise, the Blues are a great side. We have seen a few things we can possibly exploit, but I think just playing in front of our home crowd will bring an extra 10 percent from our guys. Playing at home is huge,” Williams said.

Asked if the Sharks had had sufficient preparation for the Blues in visiting the Sunwolves, Williams said: “The Sunwolves are sometimes underestimated.

“They are still 15 guys that are going to go out there to tackle you, and they have massive intent.

“They might not have the talent of the other teams, but they have good coaches and processes, and in terms of their attitude, they are a tough team to play against.”

Williams has been attributed with much of the success of the Southern Kings in 2016.

“People underestimated the talent we had at that time. We had Louis Schreuder, Tyler Paul, Makazole Mapimpi (current Sharks),” he said.

“We had really good players, so a lot of the credit must go to them for those results, not me.”

Williams said his approach to coaching attack with the Sharks was based on what he had observed of the franchise from afar over a number of seasons.

“Just having watched the Sharks as a fan and seen the mindset they have had... their bravery with the football. Well, I just love a team that sees the field and has the bravery to take chances, but I temper it with not being silly with the ball.

“Against the Sunwolves, the bravery was there... I talk to the players about the creation of pictures of what we want to achieve, and it is was there.”





