Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais. Photo: WPRFU

CAPE TOWN - The WP Rugby Union is going through hard times at the moment, with financial problems and worries about dwindling crowds at home games at Newlands where only 10 000 turned up at the weekend for a Super Rugby match. According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, the Union is struggling to pay back its debt to investment company Remgro.

Apparently the debt has increased from R40-million to almost R53-million after interest payments were not settled.

That means that the interest over the next three years could push the loan up to R83-million.

There is also bad blood between the professional and amateur arms of the union and apart from the loss of fans.

According to reports,as many as twenty-eight owners of corporate boxes have given up their contracts.

African News Agency (ANA)





