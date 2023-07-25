Manie Libbok and the Stormers have unfinished business in the European rugby competitions, and his Springbok ambitions post the 2023 World Cup made it easier for the flyhalf to stay. He extended his contract recently for three years at the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) winners, it was confirmed to IOL Sport and he's ready to steer the team as he did for the last two seasons.

The Stormers, who want to challenge for Champions Cup glory this season, had to fend off interest from French club Racing92 to keep Libbok, but the flyhalf decided to stay at the team who has blown new life into his rugby after he struggled to break through at the Bulls and Sharks respectively. Libbok will stay on until at least 2027. He became a Springbok under Stormers coach John Dobson and is on the verge of making the Bok World Cup squad where South Africa will defend their title in France in just over a month.

The 26-year-old has been a breath of fresh air at flyhalf for the Boks which has seen his stocks rise in the national side. His involvement with the Springboks post-World Cup is what has kept him in the country as well. The Stormers gave their general as much time as they could when he decided about his future as they see him as a key player in their quest to challenge for Champions Cup glory in the new season. Libbok will link up with Warrick Gelant, who recently returned to the Stormers, again as the duo played a prominent role in the URC title-winning campaign in the first year of the competition.

The Cape side has a daunting group in the Champions Cup where they will face champions La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, and Sale Sharks. They are hoping to extend their squad to challenge in both European competitions with a deal set to be completed with Bok prop Lizo Gqoboka, and another former Bulls player utility forward Hendre Stassen who previously played for Stade Francais. Former London-Irish winger Ben Loader along with speedster Courtnall Skosan, who played for Leicester, will also reportedly join the Stormers ahead of the new rugby season.