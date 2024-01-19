Even after the loss of World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff, the Stormers scrum machine is still rumbling forward – and an integral part of that set piece is veteran loosehead prop Ali Vermaak. The 34-year-old Vermaak has arguably played his best rugby in the Cape over the past couple of seasons, and was part of the side that won the inaugural United Rugby Championship in 2022.

With several young looseheads making a name for themselves at the Stormers, Vermaak – like fellow veteran Brok Harris – is still delivering the performances to stay in the running for a place in the matchday squad. Tomorrow night during the Champions Cup clash with Stade Francais in Paris (7.30pm kick-off, SA time), the same is expected from Vermaak and Harris as the Stormers look to wrap up their Pool 4 commitments with a bonus-point win. Vermaak is relishing the scrum challenge at Stade Jean-Bouin against a struggling Stade Francais.

“One of the most significant opportunities offered by all the competitions we’re playing in is that one can measure and compare yourself against some of the best props in the world, who are, literally, of all shapes and sizes,” Vermaak told the Stormers website. “It is no secret that props become a lot harder and tougher to scrum against as they reach their thirties. “And with props normally being replaced between 45 and 60 minutes, you need to be on top of your game if you don’t want to be caught on skates when it comes to scrum time.”

Despite the competition from the young looseheads in the Stormers system, Vermaak will continue to challenge for his place, and he wants to share his experience at the same time. According to Vermaak, the competition among them is healthy, but the basis of their dominant scrum stretches far beyond just them competing and pushing each other in training. “I think it is a combination of things – having the opportunity to discuss certain techniques daily with some of the world’s best players in your position makes life a lot easier,” he said.

“Since we’ve been playing together for a few years now, communication during training or games has become a lot easier in terms of understanding and rectification within a short time frame. “We all have realised over the years that winning is a habit, and so is losing. To us as a group playing in different formats, it is very important to maintain that culture and winning momentum.”

Vermaak is in his 11th season with the Stormers, and recently notched up his 50th game for the side after making his Super Rugby debut in 2014. He won the Currie Cup with Western Province in 2014 and 2017, but his journey in the Cape has been hampered by injuries, including a serious neck problem that almost curtailed his career.

“Being part of this exceptional group of players (including many World Cup winners) will definitely be one of the highlights of my career. Last year, we were runners-up, and two years ago we won the URC,” Vermaak said. “These highlights, together with playing my 50th game for the Stormers, will always be special to me and my family. “I am forever grateful to John Dobson for the opportunity of being included in this great squad.”