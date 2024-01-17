Despite having beaten Bristol comprehensively in England last weekend, the Bulls were already back in training on Monday for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash against Bordeaux at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria (3pm kick-off). That just showed how seriously Jake White is taking the encounter, as not even a 31-17 bonus-point victory at Ashton Gate could earn those players a breather from practice.

And while most of those players will be in contention to feature once more for the Bulls this weekend, White has a number of big selection calls to make later this week. Even though he won’t have Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Marco van Staden available, the fourth World Cup-winning Springbok in the squad, Willie le Roux, could feature this week. White said before the Bristol match that Le Roux “will be back next week”.

“He’s getting married in February and wants to have some time off for a honeymoon, etc. So, his sort of ‘leave’ is a bit different to the other guys. The other three are off and will be ready to play after the Bordeaux game.” But does that mean Le Roux comes straight into the No 15 jersey? Devon Williams produced arguably his best performance for the Bulls and was chosen as the player of the match against Bristol. The 31-year-old Williams – who is on loan from the Pumas and comes from Pniel, near Stellenbosch – cut the English outfit’s defence to shreds with a heady mix of running, kicking and passing. He has formed an excellent back-three combination with Sebastian de Klerk and Sergeal Petersen whenever the Bok stars have not been available.

“Everyone knows that he is a great talent. I’m so glad that he comes in and every time we ask him to step up, he does it. It does create pressure and competition for positions,” White said about Williams’ display in England.

“Willie is a World Cup winner twice, and now he’s got a younger guy putting pressure on for his position. I think any coach will tell you that if you have that sort of competition, it makes it so much better for your team.” Other regular starters such as hooker Akker van der Merwe, No 8 Cameron Hanekom and outside centre Stedman Gans were all rested for the Bristol game, so they could all bolster the Bulls this weekend as well. Versatile loose forward Nizaam Carr is expected back after an ankle niggle as well, and with co-captain Ruan Nortjé having received some game time off the bench last weekend, he could also return to the No 5 jersey on Saturday.

The selection will require a balancing act between maintaining the momentum from last week’s triumph, while also freshening up the starting team due to the travel from England.

The Bulls are third, on 10 points and will be aiming to finish in the top two of Pool 1, but even a bonus-point win on Saturday may not guarantee them a home fixture in the round of 16 as Bordeaux – who are on top with 15 points – have a better points difference of 71 over the Bulls. Second-placed Lyon (12 points) take on Saracens in England on Saturday night as well. The Bulls will also hope that Bordeaux send a second-string side to Pretoria as the French club are already guaranteed a play-off spot.