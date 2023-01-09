Johannesburg - Bulls Director of Rugby, Jake White, has undergone successful, emergency abdominal surgery, the union announced via statement on Monday morning. White had felt unwell during the Bulls recent trip to Wales, where they beat Dragons 29-14 this past Friday in a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash. During the trip, the former World Cup winning coach seemed to recover from the ailment bothering him, but upon his return to South Africa on Sunday morning White complained of debilitating stomach cramps.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 59-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital and after medical attention and further consultation with specialists, underwent a successful, two-hour long surgery on Sunday night. “It is never nice to see one of our own down but we are extremely confident that Jake is receiving the best medical attention available,” Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said via the statement.

“Our team of medical experts will provide him with all the necessary support he will need to make a full recovery. “We would like to thank the hospital team, doctors and all those who rushed to offer their expertise and helped with attending to Jake. We have seen, first-hand, why South African medicine is rated among the best in the world.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Thank you.” White is expected to make a full recovery and will return to his role in due time, but will be taking a break away from his duties until at least early February. His coaching team will share the responsibility of leading the Bulls in the coming weeks during his absence. ALSO READ: Bulls scrum makes Kruger smile as Johan Goosen shows his class

Story continues below Advertisement