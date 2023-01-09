Johannesburg - Bulls Director of Rugby, Jake White, has undergone successful, emergency abdominal surgery, the union announced via statement on Monday morning.
White had felt unwell during the Bulls recent trip to Wales, where they beat Dragons 29-14 this past Friday in a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash. During the trip, the former World Cup winning coach seemed to recover from the ailment bothering him, but upon his return to South Africa on Sunday morning White complained of debilitating stomach cramps.
The 59-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital and after medical attention and further consultation with specialists, underwent a successful, two-hour long surgery on Sunday night.
“It is never nice to see one of our own down but we are extremely confident that Jake is receiving the best medical attention available,” Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said via the statement.
Lions searching for a miracle against Stade Francais to end horror run
Glasgow Warriors score scintillating 24-17 victory over Stormers
‘No arms’ Owen Farrell in danger of being banned for England’s Six Nations opener
It’s never okay to lose says Sharks assistant coach Joey Mongalo
Stormers to be ‘sensible’ about offloads in Glasgow rain
Bulls scrum makes Kruger smile as Goosen shows his class
“Our team of medical experts will provide him with all the necessary support he will need to make a full recovery.
“We would like to thank the hospital team, doctors and all those who rushed to offer their expertise and helped with attending to Jake. We have seen, first-hand, why South African medicine is rated among the best in the world.
"Thank you.”
White is expected to make a full recovery and will return to his role in due time, but will be taking a break away from his duties until at least early February. His coaching team will share the responsibility of leading the Bulls in the coming weeks during his absence.
ALSO READ: Bulls scrum makes Kruger smile as Johan Goosen shows his class
That will seemingly include the two Heineken Champions Cup clashes - the first at home to Exeter on Saturday, followed by an away clash to Lyon a week later; and at least two United Rugby Championship (URC) fixtures against Scarlets at the end of January and the Lions on February 4.
White is expected back on February 8, but the union insisted that this was not set in stone and could be moved out further to aid his rehabilitation.
IOL Sport