Bulls deliver United Rugby Championship masterclass against Ospreys

The Bulls enhanced their chances of a home United Rugby Championship quarter-final with a comfortable 61-24 win over Ospreys at Loftus Versfeld. Wales’ Rugby World Cup co-captain Dewi Lake made his Ospreys comeback from the hamstring injury sustained in January, but it was otherwise a disappointing afternoon for the Welsh region.

But with three rounds of the regular season remaining, they remain firmly in the hunt for the Final Eight even if they fell one try short of securing a bonus point. The Bulls were magnificent from the start and their driving maul made its presence felt early on with Johan Grobbelaar the scorer. Not to be outshone, however, the backs then combined stylishly for David Kriel to touch down.

Kurt-Lee Arendse receives welcome gift The home defence was unpicked near the half-hour mark when slick handling by the Ospreys’ tight five forwards created a chance that was finished by Luke Davies, but the theme of the home side scoring freely promptly resumed. Kurt-Lee Arendse claimed one of the easier tries he will score after the Bulls forwards showed skill to keep the ball alive, before scrum-half Embrose Papier found his wing with a bullet pass.

Kriel then picked off a Rhys Henry off-load to set up an easy finish for Canan Moodie and the centre was provider once more shortly after the interval, when his grubber was collected and touched down by Moodie. The Ospreys continued to accelerate their downfall when Justin Tipuric knocked on in the tackle and inevitably it was Kriel was reacted best to the mistake by setting up Papier. Keiran Williams crossed to temporarily halt the one-way traffic but the rout resumed through Arendse and a penalty try awarded for a deliberate knock on by Max Nagy, who was sent to the sin bin as a result.