Monday, April 15, 2024

Bulls’ Jake White keeping his cards close to his chest ahead of Munster clash

Bulls coach Jake White gestures during warm up ahead of the European Champions Cup first round group A Rugby Union match between Bulls (Pretoria) and Lyon Olympique Universitaire Rugby (Lyon) at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria

The Bulls will host Munster at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday, as Jake White’s (pictured) men currently occupy third spot on the United Rugby Championship table. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Published 3h ago

Following his side’s humbling 59-22 defeat to Northampton in their Champions Cup quarter-final over the weekend, Bulls coach Jake White said he was not going to reveal his thoughts on team selection as the side turn their attention back to the United Rugby Championship.

The Bulls will host Munster at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday, as White’s men currently occupy third spot on the URC table.

Leinster currently top the log with 54 points, while the Bulls are nine points adrift in third.

Munster, meanwhile, are nipping at the heels of the Bulls as they are fourth with 43 points.

‘It’s a competitive industry’

White was insistent there were still many factors to consider before he picked his team for the Munster clash.

“I’ve got guys who went in for operations this week. I’m not going to tell you who’s injured or who can’t play next week because the reality is that it is a competitive industry that I am in. I’m not going to tell you now who is going to play against Munster ... No one does that,” said White.,

“I don’t think that is the way you should do it, to tell people a week out who could and could not play,” White said after the Northampton game, when asked who would be available to face Munster.

“I think any team would appreciate that you try and keep your selection as close as possible (to the match). Things change during the week, and I would rather make sure that I find out when I get back who has recovered, who has gone in, how the operations look.

“As it stands, there are a lot of guys that I am considering playing (against Munster) because I don’t know how many of the guys I left behind are going to be ready after a week of rehab …

White, though, made mention of his number eight - Cameron Hanekom - for his performance against Northampton.

“Cameron played outstandingly well tonight, and it was his first game in seven or eight weeks. Stravino Jacobs, it was the first time he was back after six months out with injury.”

Whether he will have a clearer idea of his team selection by mid-week, it certainly seems that White won’t be ready to share his thoughts just yet.

