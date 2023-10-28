Cornal Hendricks starts as Bulls boss Jake White wary of Ulster maul, scrum and artificial pitch

Bulls boss Jake White is expecting rain and wind, but an even bigger issue might be the new artificial pitch installed at Ravenhill. The visitors have battled in the past on such surfaces, with the pack especially struggling to find their feet in the scrums. But now the Bulls boast experienced campaigners such as Springboks Wilco Louw and Akker van der Merwe in the front row, who will make a big difference on Sunday.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who have played overseas, such as Jaco (van der Walt), Akker and Wilco. We’ve got a lot of feedback about what it’s like, but you can talk a lot – but you get a feel for it on game-day,” White said. “We will have to get used to the 4G pitches, as we have three games on tour on such surfaces. We have spoken a lot about that, and last year against Glasgow and Edinburgh, we were slow in starting – the tempo and the pace of the game ran away from us. “Last week, we scored 60 points and played quick rugby on our surface, so hopefully we can back it up with some quick rugby as well.

“The logical thing is that it’s a 4G pitch, an away game, and it’s probably going to rain. This is a team who are consistently in the top eight. “We need to learn from last year, and they have a really good maul, their set-piece is strong, and they have some experienced players in certain positions. “We’ve got to make sure we match them in those areas at least, if not put pressure on them as well – maul stops, scrumming. On a 4G pitch, we have to see whether it’s a leveller or an advantage to scrum on such a surface.”

White made a few changes to the match-23, with Cornal Hendricks slotting in at No 12 for the injured Harold Vorster (foot), while Stravino Jacobs is back at left wing for Wandisile Simelane. Chris Smith is the back-up flyhalf in place of Jaco van der Walt.

Bulls Team 15 Devon Williams 14 Sebastian de Klerk 13 David Kriel 12 Cornal Hendricks 11 Stravino Jacobs 10 Johan Goosen 9 Embrose Papier 8 Cameron Hanekom 7 Elrigh Louw 6 Marcell Coetzee (co-captain) 5 Ruan Nortjé (co-captain) 4 Ruan Vermaak 3 Wilco Louw 2 Johan Grobbelaar 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: 16 Akker van der Merwe 17 Simphiwe Matanzima 18 Mornay Smith 19 Reinhardt Ludwig 20 Nizaam Carr 21 Zak Burger 22 Chris Smith 23 Stedman Gans.