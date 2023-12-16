Cape Town – The Bulls can count themselves unlucky after a controversial decision in the final play of the game saw them go down 29-28 to Lyon in their Champions Cup clash in France on Saturday night. A second-string Bulls outfit produced a courageous performance at the Stade Gerland, and had an opportunity to clinch a victory in the last five minutes when replacement flyhalf Jaco van der Walt lined up a shot at goal.

But the former Scotland international pulled his penalty effort to the left, although the visitors didn’t give up with four minutes to go. They held onto the ball through multiple phases in the last play of the match, and made their way to Lyon’s 10-metre line when lock Janko Swanepoel – who was in the scrumhalf position at the back of the ruck, had the ball slapped out of his hands by a Lyon player. But Scottish referee Mike Adamson waved play on and awarded a penalty to Lyon for the Bulls going off their feet at the subsequent ruck, before opting to refer the incident to the TMO, his fellow Scotsman Andrew McMenemy, who informed his colleague that it was the correct decision.

Lyon then tapped the penalty and kicked the ball into touch to end the match. Just before Swanepoel arrived, replacement scrumhalf Bernard van der Linde was also taken out by a Lyon player when he tried to clear the ball, and that was ignored by Adamson. It was the worst kind of fortune for Jake White’s team, as despite the gulf in class between the two selected line-ups, the South Africans took the fight to the French club from the outset.

The forwards in particular, led by outstanding No 5 lock Swanepoel – who was industrious throughout as a ball-carrier, defender and lineout-jumper – as well as bruising blindside flank Mpilo Gumede, never took a step back for the hosts. Lyon boasted the likes of powerful Taofifenua brothers Romain (lock) and Sebastien (prop), as well as former Crusaders No 8 Jordan Taufua, but they were met by an abrasive Bulls pack that knocked them back in the tackle on the 4G artificial pitch. Captain Marcell Coetzee and his team enjoyed a perfect start when scrumhalf Zak Burger’s box-kicks were not properly cleared by Lyon, and hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels’ charge-down saw Burger scoot over for a second-minute try.

Dream start for @VodacomBulls 🔥



Watch them take on @LeLOURugby live on @beinsports_FR, @tntsports, @SuperSportTV, @FloRugby 📺#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/ba0C4jOhgz — Investec Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) December 16, 2023 The visitors also varied their play well between using their forwards up the middle and utilising the boots of Burger, flyhalf Chris Smith, inside Harold Vorster and fullback Devon Williams to win the territory battle. Soon enough, Smith slotted a penalty to make it 10-0, and an inspired Burger held up giant lock Romain Taofifenua over the tryline as well.

The Bulls wasted a great chance to grab a second touchdown when Wessels’ lineout throw five metres out went way over Gumede in the 20th minute, and Lyon hit back quickly as wing Ethan Dumortier finished on the right from a cross-kick by flyhalf Fletcher Smith. The men from Pretoria didn’t drop off in the second quarter, though, as a lovely passage of play saw Gumede bursting away down the left touchline and pulling off a remarkable offload from the ground for wing Sergeal Petersen to score. With another Smith penalty stretching the lead to 18-7 before halftime, the Bulls were well in control.

But they allowed Lyon back into the game on the hooter when former Sharks speedster Thaakir Adams and Italy Test wing Monty Ioane combined, before Fletcher Smith delayed his pass smartly to flank Pierre-Samuel Pacheco, who powered through Vorster to dot down. #LYOvBUL Big second half ahead.



🐃![CDATA[]]>💙

#InvestecChampionsCup @championsCup @Vodacom #BackTheBulls pic.twitter.com/71n0zHbPrX — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) December 16, 2023 Bulls pivot Chris Smith banged over another three-pointer early in the second half, but Lyon gained momentum with every passing minute, and surged back through a try by centre Alfred Parisien, which was again sparked by Abrahams’ line-break.

The Lyon replacements made a more visible impact than the Bulls bench, and hooker Yanis Charcosset threw a short lineout ball to the front and received the ball back to dive over and put his team into the lead for the first time at 24-21. Throw the lineout, then score the try 👏



An 𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙣![CDATA[]]>𝙘![CDATA[]]>𝙧![CDATA[]]>𝙚![CDATA[]]>𝙙![CDATA[]]>𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙗![CDATA[]]>𝙡![CDATA[]]>𝙚 24 minute performance from @LeLOURugby replacement hooker, Yanis Charcosset 🔥



Instant highlights available now ⬇️ — Investec Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) December 16, 2023 The Bulls messed up another five-metre attacking lineout with 15 minutes left when no one jumped for a Wessels throw-in, but a few minutes later, Springbok flank Marco van Staden – who had been typically busy all night long – barged his way over on the left following a tap penalty.

Smith booted over the angled conversion to make it 28-24 to the Bulls, but Lyon had enough desperation to regain the lead through replacement back Thibaut Regard, who rounded off a move sparked by Felix Lambey’s terrific offload to Charcosset. Van der Walt then had the chance to claim a Bulls victory, but a poor strike saw the ball miss the left-hand upright before the thrilling closing passage of play went Lyon’s way.

#LYOvBUL that’s tough way to finish the match but we go down by a point in Lyon.



🦁29-28🐃



#InvestecChampionsCup @championsCup @Vodacom #BackTheBulls pic.twitter.com/0NYmkHLAqf — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) December 16, 2023 Points-Scorers Lyon 29 – Tries: Ethan Dumortier, Pierre-Samuel Pacheco, Alfred Parisien, Yanis Charcosset, Thibaut Regard. Conversions: Martin Page-Relo (1), Paddy Jackson (1). Bulls 28 – Tries: Zak Burger, Sergeal Petersen, Marco van Staden. Conversions: Chris Smith (2). Penalties: Smith (3).