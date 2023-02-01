‘Deadly finisher’ Leolin Zas extends Stormers contract for three more years

Cape Town — Prolific Stormers winger Leolin Zas will ply his trade in Cape Town for a further three years after signing a contract extension with the Cape side. The 27-year-old Zas has been in red-hot form in his second United Rugby Championship (URC) season with the Stormers before an injury curtailed his try-scoring exploits.

John Dobson, the Stormers coach, is pleased that he'll be able to call on the winger's services for the next three years at least.



"Leolin is a deadly finisher, that much is obvious to anyone who has watched us play over the last year," Dobson said in a statement. In the inaugural season of the URC, Zas scored 11 tries and helped the Stormers to the title. He was unfortunate that an injury sidelined him for the final. His performances did however secure him a call-up to the South Africa 'A' squad at the end of 2022.

“What is perhaps even more impressive is the way he has come back from injury time and again and grown his game over the years to become the player he is today. “He is exactly the kind of player you want to have on your side, so to know he is here for another three years lifts the whole squad,” Dobson added. Zas had a horrific injury that almost ended his career back in 2017 and after a short spell at the Sharks, he returned to Cape Town to revive his career.

The running rugby that the Stormers started to perfect fitted Zas like a glove and the way he combines with fellow backs Damian Willemse, Manie Libbok and Clayton Blommetjies gets the supporters of the Cape side excited.



Zas is equally happy to continue playing for a team he made his debut for back in 2016. “I already have so many fond memories in a Stormers jersey," he said. "I first played for this team when I was 19 and each time feels just as special as it did then. I am excited to see what we can still achieve together here and very happy to be part of that journey for the next three years."