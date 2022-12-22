Embrose Papier gets the nod at scrumhalf as Jake White picks strongest possible Bulls team to face Stormers

Cape Town — Jake White promised that he will pick his strongest possible Bulls team, and he has followed through by recalling all his big guns for Friday’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Stormers. It is a completely different side that will run out at Cape Town Stadium compared to the one that faced Exeter Chiefs in last weekend’s Champions Cup encounter in England.

The starting XV is completely new, while the only survivors from the tour can be found on the bench, where hooker Bismarck du Plessis, prop Sebastian Lombard, lock Janko Swanepoel, loose forward Nizaam Carr and wing Stravino Jacobs will be called upon in the second half. The one big call White has made is at scrumhalf, where Embrose Papier has been preferred to Zak Burger. Springbok halfback Papier is a more attacking player who uses his speed and instinct to great effect, while Burger is a more traditional No 9 with a good passing game and solid kicking boot. With David Kriel still out injured, Cornal Hendricks will start at right wing, while the old Lions duo of Harold Vorster and Lionel Mapoe will man the midfield.

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Johan Goosen will aim to provide the spark on attack, but they will hope that the pack of forwards — with no Boks in the front four — can secure enough front-foot possession against a powerful Stormers outfit who can boast Test players such as Steven Kitshoff, Joseph Dweba and Frans Malherbe in their front row. “It was obviously tough to lose in the (URC) final, but we have put the past behind us and have had an exciting week as we build up to the match, because the North versus South derby is always massive for all of us,” Bulls captain Ruan Nortje said. Bulls Team

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse 14 Cornal Hendricks 13 Lionel Mapoe 12 Harold Vorster 11 Canan Moodie 10 Johan Goosen 9 Embrose Papier 8 Elrigh Louw 7 Cyle Brink 6 Marco van Staden 5 Ruan Nortje (captain) 4 Ruan Vermaak 3 Mornay Smith 2 Johan Grobbelaar 1 Gerhard Steenekamp Bench: 16 Bismarck du Plessis 17 Simphiwe Matanzima 18 Sebastian Lombard 19 Janko Swanepoel 20 Nizaam Carr 21 Zak Burger 22 Chris Smith 23 Stravino Jacobs @ashfakmohamed

